New Issue-Lottomatica prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
November 28, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Lottomatica prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 28 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lottomatica Group SPA

Guarantor Gtech Corp, Gtech Holdings Corp

,Gtech rhode Island,

Investgames SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 5, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.227

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofAML, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0860855930

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

