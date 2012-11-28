New Issue-Finmeccanica Finance prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Finmeccanica Finance SA
Guarantor Finmeccanica S.p.A.
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.421
Yield 4.507 pct
Spread 365 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 411.1
bp over the OBL 164
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, JPMorgan &
Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.