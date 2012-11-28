New Issue-Finmeccanica Finance prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Finmeccanica Finance SA

Guarantor Finmeccanica S.p.A.

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.421

Yield 4.507 pct

Spread 365 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 411.1

bp over the OBL 164

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, JPMorgan &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0861828407

Data supplied by International Insider.