New Issue-Finmeccanica Finance prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond
November 28, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Finmeccanica Finance prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Finmeccanica Finance SA

Guarantor Finmeccanica S.p.A.

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.421

Yield 4.507 pct

Spread 365 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 411.1

bp over the OBL 164

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, JPMorgan &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0861828407

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
