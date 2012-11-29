New Issue-TCS Finance prices $125 mln 2018 bond

November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Issuer TCS Finance Limited
Borrower TCS Bank
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date June 06, 2018
Coupon 14.0 pct
Reoffer price 100
Yield 14.0 pct
Payment Date December 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
