New Issue-TCS Finance prices $125 mln 2018 bond
November 29, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-TCS Finance prices $125 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Issuer TCS Finance Limited

Borrower TCS Bank

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date June 06, 2018

Coupon 14.0 pct

Reoffer price 100

Yield 14.0 pct

Payment Date December 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0808636913

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

