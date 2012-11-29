New Issue-TCS Finance prices $125 mln 2018 bond

November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Issuer TCS Finance Limited

Borrower TCS Bank

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date June 06, 2018

Coupon 14.0 pct

Reoffer price 100

Yield 14.0 pct

Payment Date December 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0808636913

