New Issue-SABMiller Holdings prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SABMiller Holdings Inc

Guarantor SABMiller plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.392

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Santander GBM &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish S.E.

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0862091955

