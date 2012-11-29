FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SABMiller Holdings prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-SABMiller Holdings prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SABMiller Holdings Inc

Guarantor SABMiller plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.392

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Santander GBM &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish S.E.

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0862091955

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

