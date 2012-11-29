FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FADE prices 1.75 bln euro 2015 bond
November 29, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-FADE prices 1.75 bln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico

(FADE)

Guarantor Kingdom Of Spain

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.665

Yield 4.12 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated mid-yield level of the

October SPGB & January 2016 SPGB

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB &

SGBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

