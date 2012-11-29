New Issue-Bilfinger prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bilfinger SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 07, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.892
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 163.5bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date December 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.