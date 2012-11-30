Indian rupee gains marginally, stocks, bonds unchanged after in-line GDP

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose marginally, while federal bonds and stocks were broadly unchanged after the September quarter economic growth came in line with market estimates.

The main stock index extended gains to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent before the data release.

The rupee was at 54.54/56 to the dollar against 54.61/64 previously.

The 10-year bond yield was at 8.17 percent, unchanged after the data. It was down 4 basis points after the central bank announced open market operations.

India’s economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the quarter ending in September, against analysts’ forecast of 5.4 percent, government data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)