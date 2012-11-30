New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 05, 2017

Coupon 0.87 pct

Yield 0.875 pct

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL0278

