New Issue-Telenor prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Telenor prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Telenor ASA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 06, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.099

Reoffer price 99.099

Yield 2.714 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Morgan Stanley &

Nordea Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
