New Issue-Rabobank adds 350 mln Renminbi to 2015 bond

November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 350 million Renminbi
Maturity Date September 20, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.331
Payment Date December 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Renminbi When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0862323754
Permanent ISIN XS0831025431
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on <ZCIB
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.