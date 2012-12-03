New Issue-Daimler prices 250 mln sterling 2015 bond

December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.643

Reoffer price 99.643

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0862681755

