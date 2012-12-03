FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler prices 250 mln sterling 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Daimler prices 250 mln sterling 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.643

Reoffer price 99.643

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0862681755

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

