New Issue-Santander prices 500 mln euro 2014 bond

December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.947

Yield 3.296 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 328.4bp

over the OBL#154

Payment Date December 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis &

Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English & Spanish

ISIN XS0862695110

