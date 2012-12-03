FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Santander prices 500 mln euro 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Santander prices 500 mln euro 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.947

Yield 3.296 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 328.4bp

over the OBL#154

Payment Date December 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis &

Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English & Spanish

ISIN XS0862695110

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
