New Issue-Santander prices 500 mln euro 2014 bond

December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Santander Consumer Finance SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2014
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.947
Yield 3.296 pct
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 328.4bp
over the OBL#154
Payment Date December 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis &
Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English & Spanish
