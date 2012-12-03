FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-KBC Bank prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KBC Bank prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.638

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.4bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs

International, KBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s Residential

Mortgage Covered bond programme

ISIN BE6246364499

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.