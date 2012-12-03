New Issue- Unedic adds 300 mln euros to 2017 bond

December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor France
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 26, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 105.54
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct April 2017 FRTR
Payment Date December 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro
when fungible
