New Issue- Unicredit SPA adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Unicredit SPA adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 6.950 pct

Issue price 101.888

Reoffer price 101.888

Spread 498 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0849517650

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
