New Issue- Land NRW adds 50 mln stg to 2016 FRN

December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower German State of North Rhine - Westphalia
(Land NRW)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date May 23, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 64bp
Reoffer price 101.228
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp
Payment Date December 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.