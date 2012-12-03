FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Land NRW adds 50 mln stg to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Land NRW adds 50 mln stg to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower German State of North Rhine - Westphalia

(Land NRW)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date May 23, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 64bp

Reoffer price 101.228

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0783383853

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

