New Issue- Aareal Bank AG prices 60 mln euro 2042 bond

December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2042

Coupon 3.60 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RE3V9

