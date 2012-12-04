New Issue-Volkswagen Bank adds 100 mln euros to 2014 FRN

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 99.92
Reoffer price 99.92
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34bp
Payment Date December 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 200 million euro
when fungible
