New Issue-Volkswagen Bank adds 100 mln euros to 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen Bank adds 100 mln euros to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34bp

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0861574977

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
