New Issue-Volkswagen Bank adds 100 mln euros to 2014 FRN

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34bp

Payment Date December 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0861574977

