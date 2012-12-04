New Issue-Daimler prices 500 mln NOK 2015 bond

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 15, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 101.01

Reoffer price 99.911

Yield 1.96 pct

Reoffer Yield 2.415 pct

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

