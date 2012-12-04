New Issue-GECC adds 500 mln NOK to 2018 bond

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.016
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
