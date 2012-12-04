New Issue-GECC adds 500 mln NOK to 2018 bond

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.016

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0858571184

