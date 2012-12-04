New Issue- Unicredit SPA prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

December 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.687

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 297.1bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC

& Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.