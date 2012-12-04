New Issue-Rio Tinto finance multi tranche deal

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rio Tinto Finance PLC
Guarantor RIO Tinto PLC & Rio Tinto Ltd
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 11, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.271
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp
over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas &
JPMorgan
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.815
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 160bp
over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas &
JPMorgan
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date December 11, 2029
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.824
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBCCM
Common Terms
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
