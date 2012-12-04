New Issue-Gulf International Bank prices $500 mln 2017 bond

December 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Gulf International Bank B.S.C.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Yield 2.404 pct

Spread 178.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, GIB Capital, J.P. Morgan, National Bank

of Abu Dhabi, SG CIB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue