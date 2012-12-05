FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai's Gou says talks on investment in Sharp still on-paper
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

Hon Hai's Gou says talks on investment in Sharp still on-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm’s tie-up with Sharp Corp will not affect Hon Hai Precision’s talks with the Japanese firm to become its biggest shareholder and the deadline to reach a decision by next March still stands, a Taiwan newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting Hon Hai’s chairman.

Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, a major supplier of parts to Apple Inc, was mentioned by the United Evening News as saying the Taiwan firm’s talks to get an up to 9.9 percent stake will not change even though the cash injection from Qualcomm will give the U.S. chipmaker a 5 percent stake in Sharp.

Gou reiterated that he expects to reach a decision with Sharp before March 2013, the Chinese-language newspaper reported.

Sharp’s talks with Hon Hai to renegotiate its investment have stalled in the past few months as the Japanese company’s losses have mounted.

A Hon Hai executive, when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday, said that the talks are still on and the price Hon Hai will pay Sharp was yet to be agreed on by both companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.