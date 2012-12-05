FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond
December 5, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

(BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2019

Coupon 1.8 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.8 pct

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB0Q90

