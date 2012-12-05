New Issue- Marks & Spencer Plc prices 400 mln stg 2025 bond

December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Marks & Spencer Plc
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date June 12, 2025
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.328
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date December 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue