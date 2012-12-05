FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Marks & Spencer Plc prices 400 mln stg 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Marks & Spencer Plc prices 400 mln stg 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Marks & Spencer Plc

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date June 12, 2025

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.328

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0863523030

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

