New Issue-Assgen prices 1.25 bln euro 2042 bond

December 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Assgen)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2042

Coupon 7.75% Fixed annually until First Call Date, thereafter

3mE+711.3 (including 100bps step-up)

Issue price Par

Spread 640.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the DBR September 2022

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,

Nomura, UBS Investment Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0863907522

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.