New Issue-KfW prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond

Dec 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 4, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.915
Payment Date January 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.