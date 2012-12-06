New Issue-HAA prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hypo Alpe-Adria Bank International AG (HAA)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion

Maturity Date December 13, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.351

Spread 82.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 70bp

over the 3.4 pct November 2022 RAGB

Payment Date DEcember 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0863484035

