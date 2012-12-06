FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Societe Generale SFH prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Societe Generale SFH prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a French covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.617

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5

bp over the 0.5 pct Oct 2017 OBL 164

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, ING,

Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.