New Issue-Societe Generale SFH prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond

December 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a French covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale SFH

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.617

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5

bp over the 0.5 pct Oct 2017 OBL 164

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, ING,

Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

