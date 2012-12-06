FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Big shareholder urges Stec to consider strategic alternatives
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Big shareholder urges Stec to consider strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of shareholder in paragraph 2 to Balch Hill Capital from Balch Capital)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Solid-state drive maker Stec Inc should consider strategic alternatives including a sale, its biggest independent shareholder said in a letter to the company that expressed “serious concern” about its strategic direction.

Balch Hill Capital, which holds 9 percent of Stec, said the company’s response to intensifying competition has been to broaden its product line and dramatically increase its operating expenses, particularly in research and development, in an effort to gain scale and compete. “Yet, there is no commensurate increase in revenues or profits,” the letter said.

Stec’s largest shareholders are the members of the family of co-founder Manouch Moshayedi.

The company has a market value of about $225 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.