New Issue-NAB prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.11

Reoffer price 99.11

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.2bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date December 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, National

Australia Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.