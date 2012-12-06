FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Air France prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Air France prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Air France-KLM

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Janaury 18, 2018

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.451

Yield 6.375 pct

Spread 556.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING, Natixis,

Rabobank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
