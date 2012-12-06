New Issue-Air France prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Air France-KLM

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Janaury 18, 2018

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.451

Yield 6.375 pct

Spread 556.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING, Natixis,

Rabobank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

