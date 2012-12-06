New Issue-Air France prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Air France-KLM
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Janaury 18, 2018
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.451
Yield 6.375 pct
Spread 556.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING, Natixis,
Rabobank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
