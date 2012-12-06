New Issue-IBRD adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date January 21, 2015
Coupon 10.0 pct
Issue price 110.8275
Reoffer price 109.64
Issue Yield 4.488 pct
Reoffer Yield 5.05 pct
Payment Date December 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling and 0.1875 pct M & U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 720 million
Brazilian real when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue