New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 FRN
December 7, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.895

Reoffer price 99.895

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
