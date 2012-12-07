New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 FRN

December 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Issue price 99.895
Reoffer price 99.895
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.