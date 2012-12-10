New Issue- City of Gothenburg prices 300 mln SEK 2018 FRN

December 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower City of Gothenburg
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 46bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 46bp
Payment Date December 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.