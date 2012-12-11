FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Carrefour prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Carrefour prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Carrefour

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.613

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swpas, equivalent to 164.7bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi, Natixis, RBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, SGBM

& Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0866278921

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

