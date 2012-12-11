New Issue-Carrefour prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Carrefour
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 19, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.613
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swpas, equivalent to 164.7bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date December 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,
Citi, Natixis, RBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, SGBM
& Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.