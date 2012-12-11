New Issue-AT&T prices 1.0 bln euro 2032 bond

December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AT&T Inc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2032
Coupon 3.55 pct
Issue price 99.746
Reoffer price 99.746
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BafAML & Barclays
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
