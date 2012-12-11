New Issue-ICICI Bank prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond

December 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, Dubai Branch
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 7, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 228 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.