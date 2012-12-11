New Issue-GSK prices dual tranche deal

December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GlaxoSmithKline Capital plc (GSK)
Guarantor GlaxoSmithKline plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2027
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.803
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2028 UKT
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 800 million sterling
Maturity Date December 18, 2045
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.016
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2046 UKT
Common Terms
Payment Date December 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
