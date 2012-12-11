FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-GSK prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-GSK prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GlaxoSmithKline Capital plc (GSK)

Guarantor GlaxoSmithKline plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2027

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.803

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2028 UKT

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2045

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.016

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2046 UKT

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.