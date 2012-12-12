New Issue-Rabobank adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesay.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 21, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 102.34

Reoffer price 100.94

Yield 5.722 pct

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 175 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0856549851

