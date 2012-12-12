New Issue-Rabobank adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesay.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 21, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 102.34
Reoffer price 100.94
Yield 5.722 pct
Payment Date December 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 175 million
Turkish lira when fungible
