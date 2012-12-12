FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds N$50 mln 2017 bond
December 12, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Rabobank Nederland adds N$50 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount N$50 million

Maturity Date November 16, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 101.35

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Rabobank International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total N$150 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0853807377

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
