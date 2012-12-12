New Issue-Nexans prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nexans SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.398

Reoffer price 99.398

Yield 4.375 pct

Spread 354.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 401.1bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date December 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011376201

