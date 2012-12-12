New Issue-Nexans prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nexans SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.398
Reoffer price 99.398
Yield 4.375 pct
Spread 354.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 401.1bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date December 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
