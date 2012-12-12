New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.7875
Payment Date December 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion Brazilian real
