New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.7875

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
