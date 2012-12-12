FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-JPMorgan prices 500 mln stg 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower JPMorgan Chase & Co

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2026

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.908

Spread 157 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date December 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0866897829

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

