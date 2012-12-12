FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2022

Coupon 10.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0867469305

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

