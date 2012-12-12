New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 250 mln euro 2022 bond

December 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 19, 2022
Coupon 10.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Irish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
