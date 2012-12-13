New Issue-Nova KBM prices 48.285 mln euro 2017 bond

December 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor DD
Issue Amount 48.285 million euro
Maturity Date December 14, 2017
Coupon 6.0 pct
Payment Date December 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Full fees Undisclosed
