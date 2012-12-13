FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nova KBM prices 48.285 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Nova KBM prices 48.285 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor DD

Issue Amount 48.285 million euro

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 6.0 pct

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN SI0022103301

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
