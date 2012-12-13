New Issue-Nova KBM prices 48.285 mln euro 2017 bond

December 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor DD

Issue Amount 48.285 million euro

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 6.0 pct

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN SI0022103301

