New Issue- Zoomlion H.K.SPV prices $600 mln 2022 bond

December 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Zoomlion H.K.SPV
Guarantor Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
& Technology Co
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date December 20, 2022
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 99.08
Yield 6.25 pct
Payment Date December 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Listing Singapore
