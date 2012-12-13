FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2032 bond
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Notting Hill Housing Trust

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.512

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct Due 2032 UKT

Payment Date December 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Lloyds

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undislosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

