New Issue-Notting Hill prices 250 mln stg 2032 bond

December 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Notting Hill Housing Trust
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2032
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.512
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct Due 2032 UKT
Payment Date December 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Lloyds
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undislosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue