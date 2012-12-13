FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Caterpillar prices 5.0 bln Russian ruble 2015 bond
December 13, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Caterpillar prices 5.0 bln Russian ruble 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Limited

Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

Issue Amount 5.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date December 20, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.5 pct

Payment Date December 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5000-100

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0868348987

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

